School "devastated" after death of "much-beloved" teacher in Ohio

A school district in Clermont County, Ohio, is "devastated" after the death of a "much-beloved" teacher.

Goshen Local Schools announced the death of Chris Gregory, a physical education teacher at Goshen Middle School. He was 54 years old. The school district said Gregory suffered a cardiac event on Oct. 10 at home and had been hospitalized since the cardiac event.

Chris Gregory, a physical education teacher at Goshen Middle School, has died. (Photo Credit: Goshen Local Schools)

The school district said he was a "much-beloved" teacher and baseball, basketball, and football coach who was renowned by several generations of Goshen Local Schools students. He started working in the district in 1997.

"We are stunned and devastated over the loss of our dear friend Chris," Goshen Middle School Principal Wendy Flynn said in a statement. "Our staff is a tight-knit family and he was a key part of that."

Flynn went on to say that Gregory loved to share stories about his grandson or dogs and showed up "every single day with genuine joy."

"His absence leaves an irreplaceable void in our gym and in our hallways, but his legacy of kindness, energy, and mentorship is permanently woven into our school family," Flynn added.

Superintendent Brian Bailey said in a statement that Gregory's death is "heartbreaking."

"Chris was an incredible educator and dedicated his time, talent and heart to our kids," Bailey said. "We say "Once a Warrior, Always a Warrior" because of people like him. He will always be a part of our district legacy."

The district said counselors will be available at the middle school for anyone in need of support when school returns from fall break.