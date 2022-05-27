Watch CBS News
2 injured in chlorine explosion at Beaver County home

CONWAY, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people were injured in a chlorine explosion at a home in Beaver County.

Officials said the explosion happened Friday around 4 p.m. on Dewey Street in Conway. The fire chief said the residents were mixing pool chemicals in the sink when the explosion happened.

One person was flown to a local hospital, while another person was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

