Carnegie Science Center adds Chinatown Inn to miniature railroad display

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The miniature railroad at the Carnegie Science Center just got a little bit bigger after a new addition.

A model of the Chinatown Inn was unveiled on Thursday ahead of the Miniature Railroad & Village's reopening on Saturday. The Science Center will honor the Chinese American community with an event called Celebrate Chinatown from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Chinatown Inn on Third Avenue is the last surviving business from Pittsburgh's Chinatown. The science center said Chinatown was home to a small and vibrant Chinese immigrant community between Second and Third avenues from the mid-19th to 20th century.

(Photo: Carnegie Science Center)

The family of Ming-Na Wen, the voice of "Mulan" and an actress in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D" and "The Mandalorian," currently runs the inn.

It was chosen to join the miniature railroad after a vote. The Rodef Shalom Synagogue and National Opera House were also up for consideration.

The miniature railroad, which has been a Pittsburgh tradition since 1954, shows the region as it was before the 1940s, with nearly 60 replicas of historic buildings. Recent additions include the "Night of the Living Dead" chapel, Gus & Yiayia's ice ball cart and the Allegheny County Airport.

Jason Brown, the Henry Buhl Jr. director of the Carnegie Science Center, said they're thrilled to celebrate the legacy of Chinatown on Saturday, which is also the science center's birthday.

"Our close collaboration with the community has been key to the Miniature Railroad tradition, allowing us to highlight local history and share amazing stories from Western Pennsylvania with our visitors," Brown said.

The Miniature Railroad & Village has been closed for annual maintenance.