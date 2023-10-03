Allegheny County Airport added to Carnegie Science Center's miniature railroad after visitors vote

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The people have spoken — 43,871 of them, to be exact — and the Carnegie Science Center's miniature railroad has its newest addition: the Allegheny County Airport.

It was the first time the miniature railroad team opened the new model up for a vote. Visitors could choose between the Allegheny County Airport, Fredrick J. Osterling Office & Studio and Oliver Miller. The airport scored over 22,000 votes, the Science Center said.

"From the outset, we recognized the importance of involving the very people we serve, and their support, enthusiasm, and votes have been instrumental in shaping our new models," said Jason Brown, the Henry Buhl, Jr., director of Carnegie Science Center, in a news release. "With the addition of the Allegheny County Airport model, we are not merely expanding our miniature world; we are further including our community and fortifying their connections to organizations around Pittsburgh in miniature form."

The Carnegie Science Center unveiled the latest addition to its miniature railroad on Oct. 3, 2023: a tiny model of the Allegheny County Airport, chosen by voters for the first time ever. (Photo: Carnegie Science Center)

The model for the Miniature Railroad & Village was unveiled Tuesday. The science center said the model was crafted with new and traditional methods. Pieces like the windows, portico, control tower, doors and planters were 3D printed. The individual bricks were laser cut into the building in the BNY Mellon Fab Lab.

The Allegheny County Airport opened in 1931 and was the region's main airport until the Greater Pittsburgh Airport, now the Pittsburgh International Airport, opened in 1952, the Science Center said.

The miniature railroad showcases Pittsburgh's history up until 1940 and shows people, events and places that have left a mark on the region.

Visitors can vote for next year's model through Jan. 14. They have three options: Rodef Shalom Synagogue, the National Opera House and Chinatown Inn. The winner will be unveiled on Oct. 5, 2024.