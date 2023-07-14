Carnegie Science Center visitors can vote for next addition to miniature railroad

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- For the second year in a row, Carnegie Science Center visitors can vote on the newest model for the Miniature Railroad and Village.

Visitors can choose from three selections: Rodef Shalom Synagogue, the National Opera House and Chinatown Inn. Voting is open at a kiosk through Locomotion Weekend on Jan. 13-14.

The Rodef Shalom Synagogue is the home of the oldest Jewish congregation in western Pennsylvania. President Howard Taft visited the congregation in 1909, becoming the first sitting U.S. president to speak from the pulpit to members of a Jewish congregation on the Sabbath.

The National Opera House, built in 1894, once housed the Pittsburgh-based National Negro Opera Company. There's currently an effort to safe the house, which made the list of 11 most endangered national historic structures in 2020. Woogie Harris, the brother of photographer Teenie Harris, bought the home in 1930 and it served as a safe house for artists and athletes like Lena Horne, Duke Ellington and Roberto Clemente.

The Chinatown Inn on Third Avenue is the last surviving business from Pittsburgh's Chinatown. The brother of Ming-Na Wen, the voice of "Mulan" and actress in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D" and "The Mandalorian" currently runs the inn.

(Photo: KDKA)

All models depict buildings and events taking place before 1940 that have impacted the history of the Pittsburgh area. It's included with general admission to the Carnegie Science Center.

Last year, visitors chose the Allegheny County Airport. It'll be added to the miniature railroad on Oct. 7.