Chilly weather will remain in place for the Pirates home opener at PNC Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - River levels in most areas have dipped back to the action stage this morning.

Moderate flooding continues however in places like the Ohio River at Wheeling where levels are in the 'moderate' flood stage.

The worst has passed in Pittsburgh. We got our "Point" back overnight as levels dropped. We are now in the "action" stage in Pittsburgh with river levels down six feet this morning (as of 4 a.m.) from the highest point yesterday morning.

River levels on Friday morning KDKA Weather Center

The worst is behind us. We still have some "mostly" minor issues though, and these issues will persist through Sunday. The Ohio River at the Point is forecast to dip out of the 'action' stage late Sunday.

Precipitation chances today will not have an impact on river levels but the showers will be pesky.

This morning it looks like most will see more snow than rain.

I say that but as of 6 a.m., most of what we are seeing is showing up as rain. The difference in rain and snow today is going to be so small. While snow chances are slightly higher than rain this morning, we will flip it around this afternoon with rain chances being higher.

We could even see sleet mixed in with the rain.

Highs today should get back to the low 40s. I have temperatures dipping down to around 36 degrees and us in the mid-30s still at noon.

Temperatures should be back in the low 40s for the first pitch at PNC Park for the Pittsburgh Pirates home opener.

The rest of the weekend is looking dry. I have chilly starts to the day on both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures dipping down to the low 30s both days.

Highs hit the upper 40s on Saturday and we should hit the mid-50s on Sunday.

The forecast for the solar eclipse on Monday isn't the best right now.

Hour by hour forecast for the eclipse on Monday. KDKA Weather Center

There's a rain chance so obviously cloud cover will be an issue. I have skies mostly cloudy.

There will be some breaks in those clouds, but there are going to be a lot of people missing out on a spectacular event due to cloudy skies.

7-day forecast: April 5, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

