3 kids ring bell together to celebrate end of cancer treatment at UPMC Children's

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- In a major celebration, three patients at UPMC Children's Hospital marked the end of their cancer treatments with the iconic bell ringing together.

The kids -- ages 11, 8 and 14 -- walked through their cancer journey together.

Julius Stevenson, Addison George and Sam Houtz became friends and all had bone marrow transplants around the same time. They and their moms became hospital neighbors.

"We cried together, we laughed together, we supported each other and reminded each other to breathe. We prayed and watched all three of our kids cheered out of the ninth floor for a ceremony of being released after transplant," said Melissa George, Addison's mom.

Now, all three will transition their journeys to living cancer-free lives.