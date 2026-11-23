Two men, including a former Fayette County teacher, were in court on Monday on charges related to child pornography and crimes against children.

At the central court at the Fayette County Jail on Monday, 47-year-old Lester Everly and 57-year-old Eric Harris had preliminary hearings.

Harris faces several felony counts for having over 1,000 files of child sexual abuse materials on his phone. He defended himself in the 15-minute proceeding and after state police testimony, Harris' case was held for court.

Everly, a former teacher at Albert Gallatin High School, who is accused of trying to meet what he thought was a 15-year-old girl for sex, only to discover it was undercover state police officers, had his case waived to court.

Both are still incarcerated in the Fayette County Jail and will face formal arraignments in January.

Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele spoke with reporters briefly after the day's proceedings.

"It is imperative that we get these individuals, that we identify them and get them off the streets," Aubele said. "This is not a county to come and meet a child. And if you do, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."