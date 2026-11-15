Fayette County high school teacher among those arrested in child sexual assault investigation

Two men, including a high school teacher, have been arrested in an undercover investigation related to crimes against children.

According to the Fayette County District Attorney's Office, 47-year-old Lester Everly and 57-year-old Eric Lee Harris were arrested and charged in the operation targeting internet crimes against children.

Everly, who KDKA-TV has learned is a teacher at Albert Gallatin High School, is accused of arranging to pay for sex with a person he believed to be a 15-year-old girl, who he believed was being trafficked by another adult.

He was taken into custody by state troopers in South Union Township when he arrived at the meeting place.

Everly is now being held in the Fayette County Jail without bond. He is charged with unlawful contact with a minor, trafficking in persons, and statutory sexual assault.

Meanwhile, the 57-year-old Harris was found to be in possession of child pornography. After obtaining a search warrant for his home, police seized multiple electronic devices determined to contain child pornography. Along with the devices, police also found guns and narcotics in plain view during the search.

Harris is prohibited by law from possessing a firearm.

He is facing charges of sexual abuse of children, as well as drug and gun charges.

Harris is also being held without bond at the Fayette County Jail.