Local nurse to stand trial on charges she killed 2 men, sickened 3rd with overdoses of insulin

CHICORA, Pa. (KDKA) -- A local nurse will stand trial on charges she intentionally killed two men and sickened a third with overdoses of insulin.

She waived her right to a hearing on Tuesday.

The district magistrates office in Chicora, Butler County saw a larger police presence for what was to be the preliminary hearing for Pressdee.

"You could look at a lot of adjectives and adverbs in the dictionary, none of them are good. This is a sad situation. It's sad on many levels," defense attorney Phil DiLucente said.

The 40-year-old former nurse is accused of injecting toxic levels of insulin into at least three patients while she worked as a nurse at Quality Life Services in Chicora. Two of the three male victims, ages 55 and 83, died as a result. The third man, age 73, survived and recovered.

"She had a nursing career. The criminal complaint lays out all the allegations. We're hopeful in one way or another that we will ultimately get a lot of the evidence and be able to have further communications with the attorney general's office," DiLucente said.

Pressdee's family attended Tuesday's proceedings. Family members of Pressdee's alleged victims were also there as well. Neither group commented on the case. DiLucente said his client is not a monster and is struggling with the allegations against her.

"Look, all I can tell you is anyone looking at first-degree murder on multiple counts and attempted murder is not ever in a good place," DiLucente said.

Heather Pressdee stayed quiet leaving the district magistrates' office. With the preliminary hearing being waived Tuesday, KDKA-TV's Ross Guidotti asked DiLucente if a plea deal for his client was in the works.

"It's premature at this time to conjecture or to speculate how this will actually turn out for this client," he said.

"Any time you enter into any type of case, everything is on the table."

Heather Pressdee is right now in the Butler County Jail facing multiple counts including criminal homicide she's being held without bail her next court appearance is set for July 25 for her formal arraignment.