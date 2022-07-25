Watch CBS News
Meth dumpsite found in Indiana County

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Troopers are looking for suspects after a methamphetamine dumpsite was found in Indiana County over the weekend.

Pennsylvania State Police said they were called to Spruce Grove Road in Cherryhill Township on Saturday after a tip about meth manufacturing. A trooper canvased the area and found several plastic bags in a wooded area along the roadside. 

The state police's clandestine laboratory response team was called in and found 32 suspected one-pot vessels, 102 acid generators and several empty chemical containers and empty packages police said are used to make meth. 

No suspects have been identified, and police are still investigating. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Troop A, Indiana at 724-357-1960. Residents who discover a possible meth dumpsite or hazardous waste should call 911. 

