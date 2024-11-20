Cherry Almond Butter Tart | Cooking With Rania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Rania Harris is back in the kitchen showing us how to make her recipe for cherry almond butter tart!

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients:

One sheet, frozen puff pastry, thawed and rolled into a 10 x 14" rectangle

2 cups frozen sweet cherries, thawed, padded dry, and halved

4 tablespoons sugar, divided

1/3 cup almond butter at room temperature

One large egg

1 teaspoon almond extract

Garnish:

Toasted sliced almonds

Local honey to drizzle over top of tart

Directions

Heat the oven to 425° with the rack in the upper middle position. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper and place the pastry on top of the parchment paper. In a bowl, toss the cherries with 2 tablespoons of the sugar and set aside. In another bowl, whisk the egg and then whisk in the almond butter, the almond extract, salt, and the remaining 2 tablespoons of sugar.

Using a paring knife, score a 1-inch frame around the edge of the pastry. Poke holes in the middle of the pastry with the fork, avoiding the border. Spread the almond butter mixture inside the border. Scatter the cherries evenly on top and distribute them as best as possible.

Bake the tart in the oven for about 20 to 25 minutes or until the pastry is golden. Just before serving, scatter the toasted almonds over the tart and drizzle with honey. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Serves: 6-8