Beloved Ohio teacher who died unexpectedly remembered for "profound impact"

A beloved teacher in Warren County, Ohio, has died, officials said on social media.

In a post on Facebook on Monday, Lebanon City Schools said Chelsea Miller died on July 17. The district said the Lebanon Junior High School teacher died "unexpectedly." A cause of death was not immediately released on Monday.

Chelsea Miller, a beloved teacher in Warren County, Ohio, died unexpectedly, Lebanon City Schools said on Facebook. (Photo Credit: Lebanon City Schools)

Miller was also a coach in the district who returned home to the area more than 10 years ago to "dedicate herself to teaching in her community," according to the Facebook post.

"As both a teacher and a coach, she made a profound impact, forming deep connections with students, especially at Lebanon Junior High School," the Facebook post said.

Lebanon City Schools said counseling is available to anyone in need of support. In-person counseling is available at Lebanon High School's Media Center on Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. Also, people in Warren, Butler, and Clinton counties can contact Mobile Response and Stabilization Services at 513-881-7180 to speak to a trained professional.

"We encourage our community to lean on one another and extend extra grace, patience, and compassion in the days ahead. If your child or family needs support, please do not hesitate to reach out," the district said.

The district went on to ask the community to keep Miller's family, friends, colleagues and students in their thoughts during this "tragic time."