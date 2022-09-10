Watch CBS News
Check out the Fern Hollow Nature Center fall music festival

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Fern Hollow Nature Center celebrates its 25th anniversary today with its annual fall music festival.

It's happening from 4 PM until 8 PM this evening.

In addition to all of the great live music, there will be fun activities for the kids like mini-golf and a scavenger hunt, and food and drinks. 

Tickets are $35 for adults and $20 for kids aged five to 17.

The festival acts as a fundraiser for environmental education.

