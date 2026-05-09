Man accused of running fake check scheme at dealerships across Westmoreland County

A Pittsburgh-area man is accused of acquiring more than $400,000 worth of vehicles and other property from a check fraud scheme that targeted dealerships across Westmoreland County.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said 30-year-old Timothy Bierly was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police because troopers believed he was behind a fraudulent check scheme that operated from December 2025 through April of 2026.

The district attorney's office said when state police began investigating last month, they learned that Bierly was using both personal and business checks to acquire more than $400,000 in vehicles and related property.

Police said over the course of several months, Bierly made fraudulent transactions at more than a dozen vehicle or trailer dealers across Westmoreland County.

Police caught Bierly on April 22 after troopers set up outside of a dealership in Hempfield Township to watch Bierly try to buy a Chevrolet Tahoe with a fake check.

Bierly is accused of targeting a handful of other dealerships, but the district attorney's office said police were never called because he returned the vehicles and paid restitution.

Bierly is facing charges of corrupt organizations, criminal use of a communication facility, theft, deceptive business practices, bad checks and receiving stolen property. He was denied bail and remanded to the Westmoreland County Prison, the district attorney's office said.