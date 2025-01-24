Charleroi superintendent implements plan to protect immigrant students amid President Trump's policies

CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) - It has been a whirlwind of a week, with President Trump taking multiple actions regarding immigration in the United States.

According to internal documents obtained by CBS, the Trump Administration is currently in the process of shutting down immigration offices set up by the Biden Administration. This is going on while the Department of Homeland Security is authorizing other federal law enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, in our area, Mr. Trump's immigration policies and rhetoric may have led to a drop in attendance at a local school district.

We spoke with the superintendent of the Charleroi Area School District who said he's grappling with what the policies mean for some of his students.

Leaders in the community are working to reassure immigrant families that it is safe to send their kids to school amid growing fears the Trump Administration will target undocumented immigrants on school grounds.

"First and foremost, we listen," said Dr. Ed Zelich.

Educators at Charleroi are preparing for the unknown and mindful of what could be ahead for their 200-plus immigrant students, but Dr. Zelich said he's focused on turning the temperature down while stressing school is still the safest place.

"We met with students who had concerns yesterday and we listened to their concerns and shared how we are moving forward," Dr. Zelich said.

When the Trump Administration announced on Tuesday it would allow federal immigration agents to make arrests at school, Dr. Zelich immediately put together a plan for his staff. The bottom line is that if federal agents show up on campus, they must have a valid court or judicial order to obtain any information.

"When someone registers for school, by federal law, by state law, we cannot ask immigration status," Dr. Zelich explained.

To help immigrant families, the district hired family liaison Richard Mompleision, a legal immigrant from Haiti. Mompleision said since Monday he has met with many of the district's families who are worried about being separated from their children.