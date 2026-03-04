Felony charges filed after children found living in condemned building in Charleroi

Police say children were living in disturbing conditions inside a condemned building in Charleroi, Washington County.

Multiple adults are now facing felony charges connected to what was found inside.

Police say conditions inside the McKean Avenue building were unsafe and unsanitary. Six children were living here without running water or sewage and were forced to use a bucket as a toilet.

According to the criminal complaints, police were conducting a follow-up investigation at this building after learning it had recently been condemned. Investigators say there was concern that children were still living inside, despite the property having no running water or sewage.

When officers arrived, they said the apartment door could simply be pushed open.

A woman, identified as Navilia Norazier, came to the door and told officers she was living there with four children and their father, Lucner Joseph.

Investigators say two families were sharing a kitchen and bathroom in the building, but the plumbing was not working.

The criminal complaint noted officers found dirty, brown water backed up in the sink and bathtub. They also reported seeing a white bucket that both families were using as a toilet.

Police say the children living there ranged in age from 4 to 14.

Joseph and Norazier are now charged with felony endangering the welfare of children, joining two other adults who were previously charged in the case.

All four adults are in the Washington County Jail as of Wednesday night. The children are in the care of Children and Youth Services.