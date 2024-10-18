2 charged in deadly shooting of Ohio postal worker

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two men have been charged in the deadly shooting of a United States Postal Service worker in Ohio in March.

The United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio said in a news release on Thursday that Kaprise Sledge and Thomas Sledge were charged with one count of murder of an officer and employee of the United States and one count of discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence in connection with the death of Jonte Davis.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said according to an indictment, the two men shot the mail carrier while he was on the job on March 2. CBS affiliate WOIO reported that Davis was shot just before 2 p.m. on Olive Avenue NE in Warren. The 33-year-old Davis reportedly was taken to a local hospital after the shooting but later died.

The two men pleaded not guilty to the charges on Friday in court, WOIO reported. The trial is set to begin on Dec. 9, according to the TV station.

If the two men are convicted, they face a penalty of mandatory life in prison for first-degree murder. They also face at least 10 years in prison for the discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence charge.

Davis was remembered as "one of the nicest carriers" and a "good man" by his loved ones.

The relationship between the victim and the two suspects or a motive were not immediately available.