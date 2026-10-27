Charges filed against Fayette County corrections officers accused of beating inmate

Charges have been filed against corrections officers who allegedly used excessive force against an inmate during his intake at the Fayette County Jail on Oct. 8.

Corrections officers Ryan Sigley and Amadeus Marinucci have been charged for their alleged beating of inmate Robert Stimmel during his intake, which landed Stimmel in the hospital for several days with a brain bleed and multiple facial fractures.

Fayette County District Attorney Michael Aubele says that Stimmel was allegedly combative with arresting officers that day and allegedly tried to throw a punch during intake. However, Aubele says that while the vast majority of the time the use of force is justified in the prison, this time, it was not.

"In this particular case, based on the information that we found through reviewing surveillance footage, personal records, medical records and taking numerous witness statements, including statements from the victim in this case, we believe that this went far beyond what was appropriate," Aubele said.

Sigely and Marinucci are currently each facing one felony count for aggravated assault, which, if convicted, could see each of them serving up to 10 years in prison.

"In addition to the aggravated assault charge, there is an official oppression charge, which we are saying is that they abused their office, their authority as correctional officers and as a supervisor. And unsworn falsification, which is that they provided us with information that was not true."

Sigely and Marinucci are both currently out on unsecured bond, and they are due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday, Nov. 12.