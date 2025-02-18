Charges filed against owners of Palisades Plaza in Rankin, mayor says

Charges have been filed against the owners of the Palisades Plaza apartment complex in Rankin, according to the borough's mayor.

Rankin Borough Mayor Joelisa McDonald says that the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office has filed charges against the owners of Palisades Plaza following a failed safety inspection and other violations.

McDonald says the apartment complex recently received a score of 0/100 on a safety inspection in December and were given 60 days to make improvements. She says she didn't see this timeline as being feasible.

The specific nature of the charges are unclear, but McDonald says there are various felonies.

McDonald says the property was cited for several 'life threatening' deficiencies and code violations including sewage leaks, fire extinguishers that were out of service, no hot water, holes in the ceiling, missing smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms, and others.

McDonald says the borough's solicitor informed her office that it 'remains an ongoing investigation.'

Attempts to reach the property's owners and the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office were unsuccessful.