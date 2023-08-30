Charges filed against driver in crash that killed road worker in Moon Township

MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A man is now facing several charges related to a deadly pedestrian crash in Moon Township that happened in November of last year.

According to police, Hampartsoum Nazarian is facing charges including homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, and others after he struck Tyler Drake, who was working on a portion of University Boulevard.

On November 7, 2022, a portion of Unversity Boulevard was closed for tree-cutting services when around 9 a.m., Nazarian was attempting to change lanes in that area and due to traveling at a high-rate of speed, ended up striking Drake.

Drake was taken to the hospital where he ultimately died.

Nazarian told police that due to a sun glare, he was unable to see Drake, and attempted to brake in an effort not to hit him, but was unsuccessful.

Police used footage from traffic cameras to determine Nazarian was driving at a speed of 74 mph at the time of the collision.

In total, Nazarian is facing charges of homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, and multiple other traffic violations.