2 charged after string of copper wire thefts causes $200,000 in damage in Greene County

Two people are facing charges after a string of copper wire thefts that caused about $200,000 in damage in Greene County, police said.

Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday said troopers in Waynesburg have been investigating numerous burglaries and thefts throughout Greene County over the past six months.

Police said people have been stealing copper wire from cellular tower sites, transformers and other energy supply systems, resulting in about $200,000 in damage.

After an "extensive" investigation, police said troopers executed multiple search and arrest warrants throughout the county on Monday. As a result of the investigation, police said 48-year-old Glen Miller II and 38-year-old Natasha Baker, both of Cumberland Township, were charged in connection with multiple incidents.

Both Miller and Baker are in the Greene County Prison, police said.

AT&T has said on its website that it's been experiencing "an alarming increase" in copper theft and vandalism impacting its network infrastructure. The company said that the thefts can put people at risk, impacting their ability to call for help in the case of an emergency.

"The Pennsylvania State Police remain committed to investigating crimes that impact critical infrastructure and the communities we serve," police said in a press release.