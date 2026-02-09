Chances increasing that Aaron Rodgers returns to the Pittsburgh Steelers

As the Steelers' offseason is well underway, it appears that chances are increasing that Aaron Rodgers could be returning to Pittsburgh to play a 22nd NFL season.

When KDKA's Bob Pompeani spoke with new Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy last week, he asked him about Rodgers and whether or not the two could rekindle their magic from their days in Green Bay together.

ARLINGTON, TX - FEBRUARY 06: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy with CEO Mark Murphy and head coach Mike McCarthy after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers during Super Bowl XLV at Cowboys Stadium on February 6, 2011 in Arlington, Texas. Perry Knotts / Getty Images

"That's the plan," McCarthy said.

The only question was whether Rodgers was ready for a 22nd season or not.

According to several national outlets including the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Rodgers has told some of his closest friends that he feels refreshed and really appreciated his year with the Steelers and it appears as if there will be a sequel.

"Rodgers has not yet informed the Steelers whether he will return for a 22nd NFL season, but my understanding is the odds are increasing," Pelissero said on Sunday. "I am told Rodgers has spoken several times with new Steelers coach Mike McCarthy, who of course helped Rodgers develop into a four-time MVP and a Super Bowl winner in Green Bay. Rodgers has also spoken with wide receiver DK Metcalf, who wants Rodgers back at age 42."

Pelissero said the plan is for Rodgers to take a little bit more time and everyone hopes will come to a decision prior to the start of free agency in mid-March.

Should Rodgers choose to return to Pittsburgh, the two sides would need to come to terms for a new contract.

"At this point, it would not be a surprise if Rodgers is back in Pittsburgh," Pelissero said.