Cesina's Sausage Co. in Aliquippa damaged by afternoon fire

Cesina's Sausage Company in Aliquippa was damaged by an afternoon fire.

Fire crews were called to the business located along Kennedy Boulevard just before 4 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

The owner of the business told KDKA that he wasn't there when the fire broke out, but was shocked to find smoke billowing from his building.

An afternoon fire damaged Cesina's Sausage Company along Kennedy Boulevard in Aliquippa. KDKA Photojournalist Bryan Orr

"This is our busiest, best time of the year," John Costanza said. "It's hard. You feel like, you almost feel sorry that you're going to let people down that look forward to having your product. It's like a gut punch."

The business later said on Facebook that they were deeply moved and grateful to the Beaver County departments that responded to the fire.

"Braving the freezing temperatures, these dedicated firemen and firewomen selflessly put their lives on the line to control the situation," the business said.

The business said that thankfully, no one was harmed and thanked the community for support, love, prayers, and well wishes.

"In challenging times such as these, we are remined of the incredible strength and kindness that surrounds us," the business said. "Thank you for standing by us."