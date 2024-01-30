Owners of abandoned Century III Mall criminally charged

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- The owners of the abandoned Century III Mall are facing charges.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala filed a criminal complaint against mall ownership on Tuesday, calling the empty building in West Mifflin a "criminal nuisance."

"For the last 10 years, the people of West Mifflin have had to deal with this, but also the people of Pleasant Hills, the people of Jefferson and the people of Baldwin," Zappala said in a news conference.

The district attorney filed a temporary restraining order against the owners, and he said if it's signed by a judge, he'll start the process of demolishing the building.

"What is striking to me is when Mayor Kelly asked me to get involved in this and take a look at it, he said, 'Steve, I can't in good faith continue to send people into this building. It's dangerous, it makes no sense, there's no reason to be there. Why is the building still up?' And so we looked at it and we looked at what possible upside there could be to keeping the building, and I can find none," Zappala said.

Once the third biggest mall in the world and a retail wonder when it opened in 1979, the Century III Mall was sold to Moonbeam Capital Investments in 2013. The company promised to revitalize it, but in 2019, the borough determined the building to be out of compliance.

West Mifflin Borough Council unanimously voted to condemn the property in July. Just last year, a handful of people were charged with breaking in and filming videos for social media.

A YouTuber from Ohio and two other people he was with were charged with breaking into the mall in May. In June, a teenager fell through the roof of the mall while filming a TikTok. He was hospitalized and charged with trespassing. Several months later, another YouTuber was charged with criminal and defiant trespassing after police said he traveled all the way from Oklahoma to break into the mall.