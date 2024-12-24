Christmas tree set up at former Century III Mall for one last holiday season before demolition

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — The Century III Mall is celebrating the holidays one last time before it's torn down. A group of people gathered on Monday to set up and decorate a tree for a proper send-off.

The mall was once the third largest in the world and it holds a lot of memories for countless people. A few days ago, someone on the mall's bustling Facebook page came up with the idea to set up a tree at the demolition site. That's when Andrea Pinigis jumped into action.

"It's a good way to send off the mall, because there's been so much negative publicity about it, this can be like that little silver lining that they can have during the holiday season. And they can talk about it, talk about the times," Pinigis said. "I admit it's not going to be like a Century III Christmas tree, it's not going to be three stories high, OK? It's 7 1/2 feet. But at least they can reminisce and talk to their children about the times that they had out here."

While the group was setting up on Monday, hundreds of cars driving by slowed down and honked encouragingly.

The tree will be up until Friday for all to drive by and enjoy.

Demolition begins at Century III Mall

Work began this year to tear down the Century III Mall, starting in spring with the parking structure. Over the summer, crews started to work inside the mall, making it easier for the outside to come down.

The entire mall is expected to be completely demolished in about 18 months. The area will likely become a blend of housing, retail, restaurants and more, though nothing is set in stone.