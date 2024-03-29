When will demolition begin at the Century III Mall? A date has been set for the parking structure

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- The saga over the Century III Mall may finally be coming to an end. There's a date for demolition to begin on parts of the property.

According to the demolition company, Neiswonger, there should be progress beginning Monday and Tuesday of bringing the parking structure down. KDKA-TV has seen equipment moving into place.

West Mifflin Borough manager Brian Kamauf is cautiously optimistic this may finally be the beginning of the end for the mall.

"It's been such a long process. There's been a lot of promises that haven't been followed though," Kamauf said.

After rounds of court battles and other delays, borough leadership is hoping for the best but prepared for the worst. Earlier this month, Judge Jill Rangos wanted to see action be taken by the owners. Attorneys for the mall ownership, Century III Mall PA LLC, previously identified as Moonbeam Capital, said they've been working on getting this done for months. According to them, this takes time and planning for everything to come together. West Mifflin representatives say we are finally taking a step forward on this long-awaited process.

"But keep in mind, that's just the beginning. We need to get the overall structure, not just the parking garage," West Mifflin Solicitor Phil DiLucente said.

Kamauf said the borough has not approved a permit for demolition of the mall structure, just the parking. The asbestos survey still needs to be completed by the mall and submitted to the Allegheny County Health Department. KDKA-TV asked if one has been completed but hasn't heard back. While both the mall ownership and DA's office are due back in court in April, there is some fear there could be more court battles ahead.

"History has shown that I don't think we're completely done with everything yet. I hope I'm wrong," Kamauf said.

When the mall finally comes down, there is the question of what's next. No matter what goes in, it will be a process.

"We'll have to work with the individuals and hopefully come up with the best development not only for the developers but for the residents in the surrounding communities," Kamauf said.

The borough is asking people that when the demolition starts, stay away from the mall. They want to keep everyone safe.