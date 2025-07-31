2 Pittsburgh-area nursing home employees charged with abuse

Two employees at a Pittsburgh-area nursing home are facing criminal charges after alleged abuse was caught on camera.

KDKA-TV talked to quite a few employees at Celebration Villa of Lakemont Farms off-camera who say the two men charged remained on the schedule for three days following the alleged abuse before action was taken.

In the surveillance video, officers observed Lamont Mitchell and Joseph Love enter the 85-year-old victim's room and proceed to antagonize him. The pair are seen smacking the victim in the head, holding him down by his wrists and, at one point, removing his pants. Lamont is then seen forcefully grabbing the victim off the couch and dragging him on the floor before placing him in a wheelchair and wheeling him out of his room.

Maureen Holzer, whose 97-year-old mom is a resident, said she's appalled and angry, but not surprised at all.

"All I gotta say is it better not happen to my mom and I've spoken up for other people too. Nothing like what you're saying," Holzer said.

In a statement to KDKA-TV, Priority Life Care, the company that manages Celebration Vila, said in part:

"Following our established protocols, we took immediate action: the employees in question were suspended pending a thorough investigation and, as warranted by the findings of that investigation, their employment was terminated."

According to the nursing home's website, prices range from $4,000 a month for a studio to more than $5,000 for a one-bedroom.

"It's expensive, yeah," Holzer said.

Holzer says regular visits are crucial to ensure adequate care.

"So I think when you show up, they work better with the patients," Holzer said.

"Our little hallway, we know everyone, we know the family members coming in, so if they were to see something, they're going to stop it too, then call me."

Both Love and Mitchell have been charged with abuse of a care dependent person and neglect of a care dependent person.