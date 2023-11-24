CDC expands cantaloupe recall after salmonella outbreak

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The CDC is expanding a recall on some cantaloupes.

It affects several brands, including some sold in Pennsylvania.

According to the CDC, 99 people have been infected with salmonella. Forty-five people have been hospitalized, and two have died.

The CDC says you should not eat any recalled cantaloupes. You can throw them away or return them where you bought them.

You should also wash any items and surfaces the fruit may have touched.

The CDC says to call your doctor if you experience severe salmonella symptoms like vomiting and dehydration.

More information on the cantaloupe recall can be found here.