Catholic Diocese of Greensburg stages first-ever car show

By Garrett Behanna

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Just in time for Father's Day: the Catholic Diocese of Greensburg held its first-ever car show.

It started at noon today at Christ Our Shepherd Center in Greensburg.

The event was free, and there were family-friendly activities, crafts for kids, and a Father's Day blessing.

All the proceeds will go to help people in need, including those impacted by the war in Ukraine.

First published on June 18, 2022 / 4:55 PM

