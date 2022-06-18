Catholic Diocese of Greensburg stages first-ever car show
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Just in time for Father's Day: the Catholic Diocese of Greensburg held its first-ever car show.
It started at noon today at Christ Our Shepherd Center in Greensburg.
The event was free, and there were family-friendly activities, crafts for kids, and a Father's Day blessing.
All the proceeds will go to help people in need, including those impacted by the war in Ukraine.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.