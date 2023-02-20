Firefighters rescue cat stuck on roof in New Kensington
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - New Kensington firefighters rescued a cat stuck on a roof over the weekend.
The New Kensington Fire Department Company 2 said it was called for a cat on a roof somewhere near Fourth Area on Saturday night.
After a quick search, firefighters said they found the cat ontop of a building across the street from the Williamsburg Manor Apartments on Sixth Street.
Using Company 1's ladder, firefighters were able to get the cat back to the ground.
The cat was given to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley in Parnassus. Anyone who recognizes it is asked to contact the rescue.
