Cat rescued from ventilation system in Gibsonia home

GIBSONIA (KDKA) - One Pittsburgh cat is now down to eight lives.

The feline got caught up in a place it wasn't supposed to be and the video caught the rescue inside the Gibsonia home.

The cat found her way into the ventilation system and couldn't be lured out which led the owner to call in some backup.

"That was crazy, she is trouble," the owner said. "Poor little Jolly, she's scared as heck."

Now, Jolly the cat is free from the air ducts and back to exploring everything else she can find!