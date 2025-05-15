Police looking for missing 19-year-old Castle Shannon woman

A 19-year-old Castle Shannon woman who went missing after making a food delivery has been spotted in the South Hills, police said in an update on Thursday.

Allegheny County police are asking for help finding Ginger Bloomer. In an update on Thursday, police said Bloomer was spotted in the South Hills area Wednesday afternoon, and while "right now indications are that she is not in any immediate danger," police said they still want to find her.

Police said Bloomer picked up an order at a local Sheetz and made a food delivery on Pocono Drive in Green Tree around 5:05 a.m. on Tuesday. Until she was spotted in the South Hills, that was the last time anyone had seen her, prompting investigators to ask the public for help.

(Photo: Allegheny County police/Facebook)

Police described Bloomer as 5-foot-4, weighing about 175 pounds. Detectives said she has red hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing black shoes, black pants with white Reebok lettering on the front, a camouflage jacket and a dark colored beanie.

Police didn't provide any other details about the case but said they will continue to provide updates if anything changes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Allegheny County Police Department's General Investigations Unit at 412-473-1251.

