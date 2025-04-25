Nearly $4 million castle complete with replica of Batman's office for sale in Pine Township

A house unlike any other you've likely seen is for sale in Pine Township. Part of the house looks like a set straight out of the 1960s series Batman and Robin.

It's all there, from the red bat phone to the button under a Shakespeare bust to moving bookcases.

The house is in Pine Township, about 20 miles north of Pittsburgh, which has been used in Batman movies. It's for sale, with the listing price just under $4 million.

Outside, it sits on 7 acres, where among other things, you'll find a saltwater resort-style pool. Inside, you'll find everything from an elaborate movie room to a private chapel to a genuine 17th-century fireplace mantle, along with every kind of imaginable luxury living space.

Who would build something like this? KDKA-TV asked listing realtor Andrew Klima.

"The gentleman who built this place is into the fanciful, whimsical castle aesthetic," Klima said.

The owners moved, and now this incredibly unique residence is waiting for its next occupant, where they'll find 10 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms and all the other rooms that cover 23,500 square feet. Klima has sold multi-million dollar properties in New York City and is now in Pittsburgh as the lister of this property.

As for a potential buyer, Klima says, "I think it's someone who really appreciates this aesthetic, or maybe it's an out-of-towner like a guy like Mark Cuban who is familiar with Pittsburgh and just has a little extra money."

Back outside, just as spectacular as the inside, there is astroturf all around the pool area, so no need to cut grass, and the double-gated entrance sits at the end of a private cul-de-sac.

If you're interested in buying the house and you have the almost $4 million to cover the cost, you'd better act quickly because it's been listed for less than a week, and they've already had several showings. And the property taxes for this monstrosity? More than $52,000 per year.

For more information, you can contact Howard Hanna luxury realtor Andrew Klima at 724-772-8822 or email andrewklima@howardhanna.com.