Pittsburgh homeowner shares cautionary tale about cashing settlement check

A homeowner in Pittsburgh's Point Breeze neighborhood says a utility repair project turned her yard into a frozen, muddy mess, and she's spent months waiting for it to be properly restored.

Naida Reed lives on Wilkins Avenue and contacted KDKA Investigates after she said Pittsburgh Water failed to follow through on what crews allegedly promised after digging two large holes in her yard during plumbing-related work. According to Reed, water line work down the street sparked a plumbing issue in her basement.

She then requested that Pittsburgh Water temporarily shut off water service to her home so her plumber could make repairs. But crews were unable to locate the home's shutoff valve at first.

"They cut off the water to three or four homes to a section of this block, and our plumber was able to do his thing in like an hour, and then they turned it back on," Reed said.

While searching for the shutoff, crews dug two large holes in Reed's yard before eventually locating the valve beneath concrete steps. The holes remained throughout the winter, which Reed acknowledged is fairly standard during colder months.

"They filled the one next to the stairs with this fill and rock and reassured us many times they would be back first thing in the spring to put in topsoil. And the reason they wouldn't put topsoil in the middle of winter was because it would erode with all the precipitation," she said.

Reed later obtained an $1,800 estimate from a company to repair the damaged grass, rock-lined planters and flower beds. She submitted the estimate to Pittsburgh Water and received a reimbursement check.

However, Reed said when she later followed up about crews returning in the spring to remove the gravel and restore the area with topsoil, she was told the matter had already been resolved because she cashed the check.

"If they would just do what they promised, come out and remove this stuff, put in some topsoil, so that the remediation can begin," Reed said.

KDKA Investigates contacted Pittsburgh Water, which provided a statement that said, in part:

"While Pittsburgh Water considered the matter resolved through the executed agreement, we also understand the property owner believed the gravel material would later be removed as part of a seasonal restoration process. In an effort to resolve the remaining concerns, Pittsburgh Water will work with the property owner regarding removal of the gravel material."

The utility company also shared guidance for customers submitting remediation proposals following utility work, including:

Maintain clear communication about restoration timelines and responsibilities

Include all topsoil, grading, and seeding costs in reimbursement estimates

Understand that while restoration work often occurs in the spring, prior agreements may take precedence

Reed said she relied on what crews told her during the process.

"We don't expect perfection and know mistakes will happen, but we do expect in the end that resolution will occur. I don't think that's too much to ask," she said.

The situation serves as a reminder for homeowners handling utility-related property damage claims: cashing a settlement check can legally signify acceptance of an agreement and resolution of the dispute.