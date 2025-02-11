Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $600,000 sold in Westmoreland County

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Monday, Feb. 10 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 7-16-18-37-38, to win the $600,000 jackpot, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Tuesday.

The Little Store along 7th Street Road in New Kensington will earn a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date, and any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date. 

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest lottery office or call 1-800-692-7481.

More than 12,000 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes for the Feb. 10 drawing.

