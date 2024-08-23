Seniors at Carson Towers scared after alleged attack on resident

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Some seniors on Pittsburgh's South Side are scared after they say a man attacked a resident.

The people who live at Carson Towers on East Carson Street are in fear of the man across the street from their building. A resident named Maxine and others believe he attacked their friend Mary.

"Now I ain't going to be able to go out late at night because I don't trust it anymore," said Maxine.

Mary uses a walker to get around. Her friends said on Sunday around 9 at night, she was going to the store for a neighbor.

"She was going to go get some milk and her legs were all bandaged up, I mean the poor lady couldn't even move all that well," Maxine said. "She just came back from the hospital, she's been sick."

Mary was leaving the courtyard when a man, who they believe is experiencing homelessness, approached her.

"He kept telling her 'phone, phone, phone,' and when she wouldn't give him the phone, he pushed her, he pushed her onto the ground."

According to Pittsburgh police, she used her medical alert bracelet when she was being attacked and also yelled, which scared the man off.

Mary's in the hospital. One woman who went to visit her said, "She's got two broken bones in her back and a broken pelvis. She's very scared."

"He should have been arrested, but we just got to be careful," she added.

A Pittsburgh police spokesperson said they are looking into the assault. There are no arrests at this time.

"I don't know why he ain't arrested, but he's been hanging around here a lot and a lot of women in here are scared," Maxine explained.