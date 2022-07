PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Carrie Blast Furnace is getting a makeover.

In a tweet, State Senator Jay Costa announced the site is getting more than $7 million in state funding for the redevelopment project in Rankin.

Today I am pleased to announce $7.5 million in state funding for The Carrie Furnace, a historic landmark for the Monongahela River Valley. This funding will kick off construction of a regional attraction for film production, creating many immediate and long-term jobs in Ranklin. pic.twitter.com/EJZiDLHHKe — Senator Jay Costa (@Senatorcosta) July 19, 2022

Costa said the funding will kick off construction of a regional attraction for film production, which will bring jobs to the area.