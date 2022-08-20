Watch CBS News
Carnegie Science Center teaching hands-on science with 'MessFest'

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's going to be a messy day at the Carnegie Science Center!

Today, they're hosting their annual MessFest.

The event is aimed at using a hands-on approach to teach kids science.

Activities include building a contraption to protect an egg from a big fall, creating messy art with super soaker graffiti, making bubbles longer than a car, and producing slime.

It's underway now and will go on until 5 p.m.

It is free with a science center admission ticket.

First published on August 20, 2022 / 12:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

