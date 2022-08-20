Carnegie Science Center teaching hands-on science with 'MessFest'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's going to be a messy day at the Carnegie Science Center!
Today, they're hosting their annual MessFest.
The event is aimed at using a hands-on approach to teach kids science.
Activities include building a contraption to protect an egg from a big fall, creating messy art with super soaker graffiti, making bubbles longer than a car, and producing slime.
It's underway now and will go on until 5 p.m.
It is free with a science center admission ticket.
