Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh employee shot outside building

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A museum employee was shot outside the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh in Oakland on Friday evening.

Authorities said the man was shot in the right thigh outside the museum on Forbes Avenue and walked into the building for medical assistance. Paramedics applied a tourniquet to the victim, who was taken to a local hospital.

His condition is not known at this time, but Pittsburgh Public Safety said he was conscious, alert and speaking with first responders.

Sources told KDKA-TV that law enforcement believes the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said there is not believed to be a risk to the public at this time. Police are investigating.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available