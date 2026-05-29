What is the Carnegie International at the Carnegie Museum of Art in Pittsburgh?

Andrew Carnegie helped put Pittsburgh on the map for steel, but he also said he wanted Pittsburgh to become "as famous for art.

In KDKA's "America 250: Pittsburgh's Path" series, Kristine Sorensen went to the Carnegie Museum of Art in Pittsburgh, where the Carnegie International is the longest-running exhibition of international contemporary art in North America. It only happens every four years, and the latest Carnegie International exhibit just opened to the public.

Many people think of art as paintings hanging on a wall or classical sculptures, but the Carnegie Museum of Art shows us art comes in many forms: neon signs, video projections, dried plants twisted and dyed, and live plants too.

One gallery at the Carnegie Museum of Art shows all pieces of art that are all part of the Carnegie International, either in the past or in the current exhibition on display until January.

Eric Crosby, director of the Carnegie Museum of Art, says, "The art world turns its gaze to Pittsburgh every four years. We do it every 4 years."

In 1895, Andrew Carnegie founded the Carnegie Institute, which became the Carnegie Museum of Art. Crosby explains that while other museums were filled with masters of the past, Carnegie wanted the museum to show the art of its time, or contemporary art.

"There aren't any other museums in America that were established in the 19th century dedicated to the art of its time, so he was quite a visionary in that," Crosby says.

It all started with the Carnegie International exhibition.

"We've been continuing that tradition for 130 years, and that's a show that brings art and artists from around the world. Then we, as a museum, collect out of that exhibition," Crosby said.

Through the Carnegie International, the museum has acquired artworks by important artists, including Winslow Homer's "The Wreck" from 1896, Mary Cassatt's "Young Women Picking Fruit" in 1899, Willem de Kooning's "Woman Six" in 1953, and Richard Serra's sculpture titled "Carnegie" in 1985.

"What was current in 1896 when the museum opened is not what's current today, but we've been able to track the developments of contemporary art over time, and to collect from the Carnegie International to reflect that important history," Crosby said.

The Carnegie International also helps emerging artists gain recognition, like Pittsburgh artist Thaddeus Moseley, who got international acclaim at 92 years old when he was included in the Carnegie International in 2018.

Carnegie created the museum to be part of a larger cultural center in Oakland, including the Natural History Museum, Music Hall and Library, which are all connected.

Crosby explains, "When you step across the threshold into the Carnegie Institute, you are really entering an entire museum world with opportunities to discover art, to learn about nature, to hear music, to see performance, to experience architecture, to experience the history of Pittsburgh, and it's all right here."

So while much of the world still thinks of steel when they think of Pittsburgh, the art world looks here for the longest-running contemporary art exhibition in North America — a gift from Carnegie that keeps on giving.

"He wanted Pittsburgh to be known for arts and culture as much as he wanted it to be known for steel and industry, and that's a commitment that we carry on today," according to Crosby.

The Carnegie International runs through January 3rd. Most of the 61 pieces are at the art museum in Oakland, but there are pieces at four other locations as well.