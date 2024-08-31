2 suspects in custody after car theft, police chase

WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man and woman from Indiana County are behind bars after they stole a car and led police on a long chase.

Michael Pucciarelli, 34, and Rehny Little, 30, stole a car from the Walmart parking lot in White Township. Police were able to locate the vehicle, and when they attempted to make a traffic stop, the suspects led state police into Armstrong County, eventually coming to an end in Plumcreek Township.

A state police vehicle was damaged by the fleeing car.

Pucciarelli and Little now face multiple charges.