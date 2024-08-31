Watch CBS News
Crime

2 suspects in custody after car theft, police chase

/ CBS Pittsburgh

2 suspects in custody after car theft, police chase
2 suspects in custody after car theft, police chase 00:37

WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man and woman from Indiana County are behind bars after they stole a car and led police on a long chase.

Michael Pucciarelli, 34, and Rehny Little, 30, stole a car from the Walmart parking lot in White Township. Police were able to locate the vehicle, and when they attempted to make a traffic stop, the suspects led state police into Armstrong County, eventually coming to an end in Plumcreek Township.

A state police vehicle was damaged by the fleeing car.

Pucciarelli and Little now face multiple charges.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.