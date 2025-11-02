Car plows into front porch of Brighton Heights home

A couple in Brighton Heights is picking up the pieces after a car smashed into the front of their home. Part of that home is now condemned.

Decorated with skeletons and ghosts, unfortunately the debris scatted across Monique Osburn's front yard is not the Halloween theme she had been going for.

"We woke to the whole house shaking and a big sound of like a crash or big boom," Osburn said.

Osburn says that noise wasn't the sound of late-night trick-or-treaters knocking, but a car slammed into her front porch.

"This is a complete, huge inconvenience for us especially right before the holidays," Osburn said. "There's a huge hole in our house that's going into our basement."

The City of Pittsburgh has condemned part of the home, saying that it's unsafe.

Part of a home in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood was condemned after a car slammed into the front porch of the house. KDKA Photojournalist Anthony Sichi

A makeshift beam now props up the front porch.

Osburn says the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene, but she believes police should have done more to investigate.

"What was kind of shocking is that they didn't conduct a field sobriety test," Osburn said.

Now the only thing scarier than the ghosts hanging outside could be the repair bill the couple could be facing.

"Now we have to find contractors to come out and assess it and get the work done on it," Osburn said.

KDKA has reached out to Pittsburgh Police to learn more on what may have caused the crash and if any charges will be filed.