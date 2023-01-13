2 facing charges after car slams into Beaver Falls home

2 arrested after car slams into Beaver Falls home

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people are facing charges after a car slammed into a house in Beaver Falls on Friday morning.

It's the second time in the last few years this has happened at the same home on Seventh Avenue near 25th Street.

Two people are facing charges after a vehicle crashed into a home on Seventh Avenue in Beaver Falls on Jan. 13, 2022. (Photo: KDKA)

When police arrived, they saw two people running from the scene.

Officers arrested the driver, Jemal Witherspoon. He faces several charges, including DUI.

The passenger will also be charged with public drunkenness and drug counts.

No one was hurt.