Car crashes into Lawrence County home

WAMPUM, Pa. (KDKA) - Stunning images came into the KDKA newsroom overnight from Wampum in Lawrence County.

A car slammed into a screened-in porch of a house.

The driver was stuck, but first responders were able to get her out after about an hour. She wasn't injured, and neither were the three people inside the home.

"We were all trying to sleep, and we heard a loud boom," resident Austin Dombeck said. "We came downstairs, and we heard someone screaming for help, so we knew it was something a little more serious and not just some accident. When we went around, we saw there was a car crashed into our front porch."

The driver went to the hospital for more testing.