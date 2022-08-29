Canonsburg parents charged after 3-month-old dies from fentanyl toxicity

CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A mother and father from Canonsburg are charged with homicide after their 3-month-old daughter died from fentanyl toxicity, the Washington County district attorney announced Monday.

Shannon McKnight, 23, and James May, 31, are facing multiple charges after the girl was found unresponsive on First Street on Aug. 11 and later died at the hospital.

May and McKnight were found hiding in an attic crawl space after the baby's death. Police were awaiting the toxicology report, which investigators said came back Wednesday and showed fentanyl in the girl's blood.

The DA said the couple's other child, a 16-month-old boy, also texted positive for cocaine and fentanyl during a check-up.

According to court paperwork, May said the couple and their two children were sleeping in his bedroom "which they have routinely done in the past." An officer said there was a wet stain in the middle of the bedsheets believed to be spit up or vomit.

Police said officers found suspected fentanyl/cocaine stamp bags and drug paraphernalia in the bedroom during a search of the home. Investigators also said there was a crack cocaine smoking pipe "in plain view" in the open nightstand drawer.

McKnight and May are also facing charges of endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person and drug charges.