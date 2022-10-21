Watch CBS News
Canon-McMillan High School student found with weapon

CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A student was found with a weapon at Canon-McMillan High School Friday morning, school leaders said.

In a letter to families, the district said the administration and North Strabane police quickly removed the student from the classroom.

The district didn't say what kind of weapon the student had, how or why the weapon was brought into school or if any disciplinary measures would be taken.

"Our school counselors are available to speak with any student who may be affected by today's event," the district's letter said.

