Sister Candace Introcaso, La Roche University president, dies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sister Candace Introcaso, the president of La Roche University, has died.

Introcaso died Monday, the university announced in a release. She was named president of the university on July 1, 2004. Introcaso was a member of the Sisters of Divine Providence, the order that founded the university in 1963

"The La Roche University community is heartbroken," said Howard J. Ishiyama, acting president and provost for La Roche, in the release. "We have lost our leader, our mentor and our friend. We are remembering Sister Candace for her caring nature, her efficient and direct leadership and her love of life. She was an academic scholar who took pride in seeing students succeed. She loved the La Roche community and the Sisters and Associates of the Congregation of Divine Providence."

Funeral arrangements are pending, the university said.