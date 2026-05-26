Canadian man indicted in Pittsburgh on child exploitation charges

A federal grand jury in Pittsburgh has indicted a Canadian man on multiple charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor, United States Attorney Troy Rivetti announced on Tuesday.

Cyril Borle, 55, of Alberta, Canada, faces six federal charges, including three counts of employing, using, persuading, inducing, and enticing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct and three counts of receiving a visual depiction involving the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Prosecutors allege Borle persuaded a minor on three occasions in early 2020 to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of creating visual depictions of the acts. Authorities also allege Borle received the images on those same dates.

If convicted, Borle faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and could receive fines totaling up to $1.5 million.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.