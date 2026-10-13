Cam Heyward brings Craig's Closet initiative to Perry High School

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward and his team stopped by Perry High School to debut a new space designed to help students look and feel their best for some of life's biggest moments.

It's called Craig's Closet, and it's established through The Heyward House in partnership with Sport Clips.

Craig's Closet provides high school boys with access to new and gently used dress clothing at no cost for job interviews, internships, banquets and other special occasions.

The initiative honors Heyward's late father, Craig Heyward. He grew up in a single-parent household with six siblings, where money was tight. When he attended the University of Pittsburgh, Craig had just one formal suit.

Cam's father's barrier helped inspire the effort, recognizing that many young people don't have access to professional clothing.

"It's about being well-equipped and having the confidence," said Cam Heyward.

There are now nine Craig's Closets throughout Pittsburgh Public Schools, giving students access to professional attire at no cost.

"We want to make sure that all of our students feel like they can thrive in school and out of school," said Heyward.

Thanks to a generous donation from Rivers Casino, the closet is full and open to students.

"This is so much more than just suits, ties, dress shoes, belts. It's about making sure our students and our young people can hold their heads high when they walk into the professional world," said Dr. Rahmon Hart, director of community relations at Rivers Casino.

And the clothes aren't just for job interviews or professional opportunities. Students can also use them for special occasions.

Perry High School junior Jamar Jones said the closet came in handy when he was asked to homecoming.

"I went, 'Oh, that's really nice and convenient,' and when my boyfriend asked me to homecoming, I was like, 'Oh, I don't have a suit.' So, I started freaking out and panicking, about to cry because I really wanted to go, until I remembered my librarian has a closet full of suits," said Jones.

The new Craig's Closet at Perry High School is located inside the school's library and gives students a place to find the clothes they need for professional and special occasions. It is the final closet to be installed across the district.